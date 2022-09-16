UrduPoint.com

US Officials Frustrated At Pace Of Sanctions Pain In Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

US Officials Frustrated at Pace of Sanctions Pain in Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) US officials are frustrated that sanctions have dealt a less severe blow to the Russian economy than expected, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources.

The officials said the hope had been that the restrictions would quickly limit Russia's ability to continue its military operation in Ukraine, according to the report. However, the Russian economy has shown far more resilience than many top Biden administration officials expected, the report said.

"We were expecting that things like SWIFT and all the blocking sanctions on Russia's banks would totally crater the Russian economy and that basically, by now going into September, we'd be dealing with an economically much more weakened Russia than the one that we are dealing with," a senior US official said.

The Russian economy did shrink by about 4% year-on-year between April and June, versus the US projection of 15%, the report noted.

The Biden administration, however, has always seen it as a "long-term game," another official noted.

This official acknowledged that Russia has so far managed to offset initial shocks, largely thanks to its big energy revenues. However, western intelligence officials expect that the Russian economy will still suffer seriously in the long term, the report said.

