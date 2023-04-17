US Officials Headed to Europe, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to Discuss Sanctions Compliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) US officials will travel to Central Europe and Central Asia in the next two weeks with the aim of countering sanctions evasion, the US Treasury Department informs.

"Under Secretary (of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian) Nelson and Assistant Secretary (for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth) Rosenberg will use these trips to seek ways to collaborate more closely, share information, and discuss trade trends and enforcement priorities at all levels of the supply chain," the Treasury said in a statement.

Nelson will travel to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany from April 16-April 22. Rosenberg will travel to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from April 23-April 28.

"In Central Europe, Under Secretary Nelson will meet with government officials, financial institutions and other businesses that have continued exposure to Russia, and manufacturers and participants in key industries," the Treasury said.

The department added that, in Central Asia, Rosenberg, together with counterparts from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US Department of Commerce, will meet with government officials and private businesses "to help enhance compliance and counter evasion in trade and associated financial payments."

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages.