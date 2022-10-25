UrduPoint.com

US Officials In Talks With Chinese Tech Firm Naura Over New Export Restrictions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Officials In Talks With Chinese Tech Firm Naura Over New Export Restrictions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) US trade officials began talks with executives of the Chinese tech firm Naura Technology Group about the Biden administration's latest export restrictions on high-tech semiconductor chips and other related equipment, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday citing a a person familiar with the matter.

Executives at Naura, a top supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, hosted US trade officials from the US Embassy in Beijing last week, the report said.

Earlier this month, Washington added 31 Chinese tech entities to a so-called "unverified list," which includes companies that US officials were not able to inspect and determine if they are trustworthy enough for importing sensitive technology.

Naura's subsidiary Beijing Naura Magnetoelectric Technology was among the 31 Chinese tech firms and research institutions recently added to a list of foreign companies subject to extensive trade regulations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the United States abuses export control measures to target Chinese companies, while preserving its own technological hegemony.

Beijing stressed that Washington's policy departs from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade norms, while not only damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affecting the rights and interests of American companies.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington Beijing United States Post From Top

Recent Stories

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

36 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

36 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

36 minutes ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

55 minutes ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.