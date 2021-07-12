UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officials Meet Haiti Leaders Over Assassination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:26 PM

US officials meet Haiti leaders over assassination

US law enforcement and national security officials met with Haiti's leaders and police to offer assistance in the wake of president Jovenel Moise's assassination, the White House said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :US law enforcement and national security officials met with Haiti's leaders and police to offer assistance in the wake of president Jovenel Moise's assassination, the White House said Monday.

The delegation representing the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, State Department and National Security Council arrived in Haiti on Sunday, NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

"The delegation reviewed the security of critical infrastructure with Haitian government officials and met with the Haitian National Police, who are leading the investigation into the assassination," she said.

They also met with top Haitian political leaders, including interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Senate President Joseph Lambert, "to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections.

" Horne said the US team expressed support for "the Haitian government as it seeks justice in this case and affirmed the United States' support for the people of Haiti in this challenging time." According to Haitian authorities, a hit squad of 28 men -- 26 Colombians and two US citizens -- killed the president in his home, also injuring his wife.

So far, 17 suspects have been arrested, and at least three killed.

But no motive is publicly known and questions are swirling about who might have masterminded the assassination.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Police White House Wife United States Haiti Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi passes 150 organ transp ..

14 minutes ago

Intermittent rain-thunderstorm likely in Karachi o ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan lawmakers to consider Russian navy base deal ..

3 minutes ago

Weather turns pleasant after light rain in city Mu ..

3 minutes ago

Cuba Protests Internal Matter, Not Likely to Be Di ..

3 minutes ago

Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.