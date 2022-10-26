UrduPoint.com

US Officials Meet With Diamond Industry To Discuss Russia Sanctions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Officials Meet With Diamond Industry to Discuss Russia Sanctions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A group of US officials, led by the State Department's head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination James O'Brien, met with representatives of the diamond industry to discuss the implementation of sanctions imposed on Russia.

"(A)mbassador James O'Brien, led an interagency discussion October 24 with the US offices of leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, and laboratories," the State Department said in a press release. "The meeting focused on the importance of the diamond industry's robust implementation of Russia-focused sanctions and broader due diligence standards."

The United States stands ready to continue imposing sanctions on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine and alleged destabilizing activities in Africa, the release said.

In March, President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, financial institutions and sectors of the economy.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk United States February March October Media From Industry

Recent Stories

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

1 hour ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

1 hour ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

1 hour ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

2 hours ago
 Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter ..

Germany Signs Contract With US Company on Charter Use of New LNG-Terminal - Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If ..

Biden Says Russia Would Make 'Serious Mistake' If Tactical Nuke Used in Ukraine

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.