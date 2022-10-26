US Officials Meet With Diamond Industry to Discuss Russia Sanctions - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A group of US officials, led by the State Department's head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination James O'Brien, met with representatives of the diamond industry to discuss the implementation of sanctions imposed on Russia.

"(A)mbassador James O'Brien, led an interagency discussion October 24 with the US offices of leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, and laboratories," the State Department said in a press release. "The meeting focused on the importance of the diamond industry's robust implementation of Russia-focused sanctions and broader due diligence standards."

The United States stands ready to continue imposing sanctions on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine and alleged destabilizing activities in Africa, the release said.

In March, President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of seafood, alcohol and diamonds from Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, financial institutions and sectors of the economy.