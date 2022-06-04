US Officials Meeting Regularly With European Allies to Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) US officials are meeting regularly with their counterparts from the United Kingdom and the European Union to discuss potential frameworks for a ceasefire in Ukraine, CNN reported on Friday.

The topics discussed in meetings included a four-point framework proposed by Italy in May that involves Ukraine being a neutral state in exchange for security guarantees, the report said.

Ukraine has not been a part of the discussions and the United States has not been requiring that Kiev commit to a ceasefire plan or start negotiations with Russia, the report added.