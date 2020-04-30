US Officials Meeting to Discuss Retaliatory Measures Against China Over COVID-19 - Reports

Senior US officials are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss a strategy to seek retaliatory measures against China over its handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Washington Post reported citing officials familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Senior US officials are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss a strategy to seek retaliatory measures against China over its handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Washington Post reported citing officials familiar with the matter.

The administration officials said these discussions are preliminary and no real work has begun to execute these ideas, the report said.

The report said US officials will look at proposals to punish or demand financial compensation from China for its alleged poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the report said US officials have discussed limiting China's sovereign immunity and having the United States cancel part of its debt obligations to China.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he is not happy with early results coming from the US inquiry into the World Health Organization (WHO) and China regarding their handling of the outbreak.

American intelligence agencies were reportedly ordered by the White House last week to look through communication intercepts, human source reporting, satellite imagery and other data to determine whether the WHO and China were hiding the COVID-19 outbreak.

China has so far consistently denied US accusations, stressing the transparency and responsibility of its policies throughout the outbreak.