WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Biden administration officials have met virtually with Paul Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, to discuss the "next steps" of the government's strategy to bring Paul back to the United States, CNN reported.

The meeting took place earlier on Monday with the Whelan family to go through the next steps of the strategy, a US State Department spokesperson was quoted by the report as saying.

The official declined to provide further details about the 45-minute-long meeting, the report said.

Elizabeth Whelan described the meeting as an opportunity to regroup on her brother's case, the report said.

She explained that it was a working-level meeting with State Department and national Security Council officials that had been arranged at the request of the Biden administration.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. The Biden administration has since tried unsuccessfully to secure his release.