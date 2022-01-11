US Officials on Capitol Hill to Talk Biden Opposition to Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Several US State Department officials are meeting with Democratic senators on Capitol Hill on Monday afternoon to discuss the Biden administration's opposition to Republican Senator Ted Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill, several reporters said.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that a group of State Department officials, including Victoria Nuland and Amos Hochstein, are briefing a group of Democratic senators to lobby against support for Cruz's bill.

The US Senate is set to vote on Cruz's bill later this week by January 14.

Last week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said new sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline would undermine US relations with European partners at a critical time when Washington is trying to de-escalate tensions in the region.

US and Russian delegations met in Geneva earlier on Monday to lay the ground work to address bilateral security concerns in Eastern European that include NATO's expansion and Russian military movements near Ukraine's border.