US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter Sanctions Enforcement on Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Biden administration is sending US officials around the world in a discreet effort to push tighter enforcement of sanctions and trade controls on Russia's major economic partners, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The US is sending senior officials to foreign capitals with the goal of sharing intelligence on sanctions evasion networks, threatening reluctant authorities and firms with consequences and gathering information on networks suspected of transporting goods into Russia, the report said, citing administration officials.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the matter with G20 counterparts during the summit in Bali last week, the report said. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo traveled to Brussels, London and Paris earlier this month, and assistant secretary for terror finance and financial crimes, Elizabeth Rosenberg, was recently in Japan as part of the same effort, the report said.

A number of other officials from the departments of Treasury, State and Commerce also traveled around the world with the same mission in mind, the report added.

So-called "sanctions leakage," in which inadequate sanctions enforcement enables restricted trade, is undermining the campaign of the US and its allies to impose economic consequences on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, the report said, citing senior Western officials.

Although exports to Russia from many of the world's largest economies dropped by more than 50% following sanctions imposed in late February, exports to Russia from many of these countries - including US allies - are now recovering, according to a Wall Street Journal trade data analysis.

South Korean and Japanese exports to Russia have recovered nearly one-third of their losses, the report said. Western officials and some senior compliance officers are concerned that banks in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland are taking a relaxed approach to sanctions enforcement, the report also said.

Exports from China to Russia are larger than when sanctions were first imposed by the US and its allies, the report said. US officials are concerned that China will supply Russia with the funds and goods needed to continue their operation in Ukraine, the report said.

Moreover, exports to Russia from Turkey were up approximately 25% at the end of the second quarter from before sanctions, and recent data shows that they have risen further since, the report said.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that most of the world continues to cooperate with Russia based on their "core national interests" despite the Western sanctions regime.