UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officials Opting Out Of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - US Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:13 PM

US Officials Opting Out of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - US Embassy

The US is not sending an official delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that is taking place in Russia this week, only business representatives will attend the event, a US embassy spokesperson told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US is not sending an official delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that is taking place in Russia this week, only business representatives will attend the event, a US embassy spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There is no official US delegation from Washington and no high-level US Government speakers. The Embassy will have working-level representatives present as a resource to the US business community, whose representatives attend independently," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov told Russian media that the US delegation would become the largest at the SPIEF this year. The US embassy spokesperson specified that this concerns business representatives, not US officials.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian northern capital on June 2-5.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the plenary session of the forum.

The forum is being held with strict observance of COVID-19 safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, taking into account the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO). Overall, up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, which will include more than 100 discussions dedicated to various economic, social and technological subjects.

The SPIEF has been held since 1997. Last year, the forum was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Russia Washington Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg June Media Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to marry his cousin next year  

7 minutes ago

PTI govt is hiding mismanagement of economy, claim ..

25 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end on negative note

3 minutes ago

Belarus Appeals to ICAO in Light of Some Nations' ..

3 minutes ago

China sees record express delivery volume in Jan.- ..

3 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.