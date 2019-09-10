US Officials Pompeo, Mnuchin, Bolton to Brief Reporters Tuesday Afternoon - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Security Adviser John Bolton will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House announced in an update to the public schedule.

"UPDATE: Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Mnuchin, and National Security Advisor Bolton will brief press in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on camera at 1:30PM," the notice said.

The White House did not provide any details about the topic of the briefing.