US Officials Predict Assault on Ukraine as Soon as February 16, Europe Skeptical - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US officials are predicting a Russian assault on Ukraine as soon as February 16 despite skepticism from their European partners, Politico said in a report, citing multiple officials.

Russia will start a physical assault that could be preceded by missile barrages and cyberattacks before the end of the Olympics on February 20 and as soon as February 16, the report cited the US officials as saying. US President Joe Biden told Western leaders about the date during a conversation earlier on Friday, the report also said.

However, a British official reportedly said they have "a different interpretation" of the February 16 intelligence that is more skeptical of the US conclusion.

Another European official reportedly said that it is "difficult to say" whether an invasion is imminent.

US officials in recent weeks have warned Americans to leave Ukraine as soon as possible to avoid getting stuck in the country in the event of a Russian invasion. There will not be a US military effort to evacuate individuals from Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier on Friday.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has warned that NATO's plans to further expand eastward represents a direct threat to its national security.