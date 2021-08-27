UrduPoint.com

US Officials Provided Taliban With Names Of Americans, Afghan Allies To Evacuate - Reports

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States has provided the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) with Names of Americans and Afghan allies to grant entry to the Kabul airport, Politico reported on Thursday citing US and congressional officials.

The report said the Biden administration's decision to trust the Taliban with this information has angered US lawmakers and military officials.

One US defense official told Politico that providing names of Afghan allies to the Taliban puts those Afghans on a kill list.

A spokesperson for US Central Command declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

