US Officials' Statements Torpedoing Russia-US Negotiation Process - Ambassador Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Provocative statements by high-ranking US officials are aimed at torpedoing the Russia-US negotiation process, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We categorically reject the provocative statements of American high-ranking officials aimed at torpedoing the negotiation process between Washington and Moscow," Antonov said in a statement on Facebook.