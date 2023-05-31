US Officials Suspect Chinese Tourists in Alaska Were Spies Studying Bases - Reports

US security officials suspect China has repeatedly sent spies posing as innocent tourists to investigate and monitor military installations across Alaska, even using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, US media reports said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US security officials suspect China has repeatedly sent spies posing as innocent tourists to investigate and monitor military installations across Alaska, even using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, US media reports said on Wednesday.

The suspected spies claimed to be tourists but made several attempts in recent years to gain access to military facilities, US officials told USA Today.

In one case, a vehicle carrying Chinese citizens drove past a security checkpoint at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks without halting.

When it was eventually stopped, US military personnel found they were carrying a UAV that could be used for aerial reconnaissance, the report said.

Many serving military personnel who reported the multiple incidents to USA Today had been forbidden by higher officials to publicly reveal them, the newspaper said.

One Army officer, speaking to the paper on condition of anonymity, said many of the claimed Chinese tourists were indeed spies, the report said.