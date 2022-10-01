US Officials Tell Congressmen at Closed Briefing Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Biden administration officials told US lawmakers in a closed briefing that negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are stalled, Congressman Darrell Issa's office confirmed to Sputnik.

Media reported, citing Issa, that US officials in a closed briefing told lawmakers that it appears negotiations are at a standstill.

"I can confirm these comments," Issa's office said when asked about the report.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that he does not expect restoration of the Iran nuclear deal in the near future. He added that Iran continues to try to add issues to the negotiations that the United States cannot agree to.

The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal was agreed on in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran.

Under President Joe Biden, the United States has engaged in negotiations to return to the JCPOA. Several weeks ago, the United States and its partners thought a deal was close to being reached but those prospects were set back after Tehran made additional requests.