US Officials Tell Sanders Russia Allegedly Trying to Help His Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) US officials have told Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is allegedly trying to help his presidential campaign in the Democratic field of the 2020 election, the Washington Post reported.

US President Donald Trump and several lawmakers were also briefed on the matter, the report said on Friday. The report said it is not clear in what form Russia is trying to help the Sanders campaign.

A spokesperson with the Sanders campaign declined to comment on the briefing US officials provided on the situation, according to the reoprt.

However, Sanders put out a statement regarding the matter and accused Russia of trying to divide the country. Sanders said if he is elected US president, he will make sure Russia stays out of American elections.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that on February 12 a senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) told members of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee that Russia was allegedly interfering in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US or any country's elections or internal affairs.

Trump was reportedly upset about the briefing and complained that Democrats would use it against him.

Last April, Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a final report on his Russia investigation, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.