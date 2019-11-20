US Officials to Discuss Trade, Sustainable Development Goals at G20 Meeting - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will discuss at the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Japan a wide range of issues, including trade and sustainable development goals, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement Wednesday.

"At the G20, Deputy Secretary Sullivan will engage in discussions on a broad range of issues to include trade, Africa, and the sustainable development goals," Ortagus said. "The Deputy Secretary will convey US support for building strong, reciprocal and balanced bilateral trade and investment relationships."

Ortagus also said that Sullivan plans to discuss with G20 partners efforts on assistance to Africa countries.

In addition, Sullivan is expected to meet with a number of foreign minister to address existing bilateral issues.

The G20 Foreign Ministers meeting will take place in Nagoya, Japan on November 21-24.