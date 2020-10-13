UrduPoint.com
US Officials To 'intensify' Talks With EU After Boeing Ruling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

US officials to 'intensify' talks with EU after Boeing ruling

Washington will "intensify" talks with the EU to resolve a longstanding fight on aerospace subsidies following a WTO ruling criticizing US aid for Boeing, an American trade official said Tuesday

Washington will "intensify" talks with the EU to resolve a longstanding fight on aerospace subsidies following a WTO ruling criticizing US aid for Boeing, an American trade official said Tuesday.

"The United States is determined to find a resolution to this dispute," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said. "We are waiting for a response from the EU to a recent US proposal and will intensify our ongoing negotiations with the EU to restore fair competition and a level playing field to this sector."Lighthizer said a ruling clearing the way for $4 billion in EU tariffs on American goods had "no valid basis."

More Stories From World

