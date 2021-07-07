US Officials to Meet With Russian Counterparts Next Week on Ransomware Attacks - Psaki

US officials will meet with their Russian counterparts next week for expert-level talks on ransomware attacks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) US officials will meet with their Russian counterparts next week for expert-level talks on ransomware attacks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"Since the meeting between President [Joe] Biden and President [Vladimir] Putin, we have undertaken expert-level talks that are continuing and we expect to have another meeting next week focused on ransomware attacks," Psaki said.