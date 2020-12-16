UrduPoint.com
US Officials To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly To Instill Confidence - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Officials to Take COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly to Instill Confidence - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Several senior US administration officials will take the novel coronavirus vaccine publicly to instill confidence, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There will be some senior administration officials taking it publicly to instill that confidence," McEnany said.

McEnany added that the White House will reveal in the coming days which senior administration officials will take the vaccine publicly.

President Donald Trump is open to taking the novel coronavirus vaccine and will take it as soon as his medical team determines he should, McEnany said.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the US COVID-19 vaccine program, said the United States hopes to give out the vaccine, developed by Pfizer under a joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech, to 100 million Americans by the spring of 2021.

