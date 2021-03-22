US Officials to Travel to Mexico, Guatemala for Talks on Migration - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Senior US administration officials Ambassador Roberta Jacobson and Juan Gonzalez will travel to Mexico and Guatemala this week to discuss plans to develop a strategy to manage the flow of migration from Central America to the US southern border , National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday.

"Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson will travel to Mexico on March 22 to engage with Mexican government officials to develop an effective and humane plan of action to manage migration," Horne said in a press release.

Gonzalez, who serves as the US Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, will also attend talks in Mexico and then proceed to visit Guatemala to meet with government officials and non-government organizations to discuss the root causes of migration, Horne said.