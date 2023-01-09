UrduPoint.com

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations In Africa, Europe - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

US Officials Tracking Wagner Group's Operations in Africa, Europe - Reports

Biden administration officials are increasingly tracking Russian private military group Wagner's potential operations outside of Ukraine, including in Africa and Europe, Politico reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Biden administration officials are increasingly tracking Russian private military group Wagner's potential operations outside of Ukraine, including in Africa and Europe, Politico reported on Monday.

US intelligence officials are gathering information on Wagner's activities on the ground in the Central African Republic and Serbia and whether they pose any threat to local forces and officials, while Ukraine remains the Primary focus for the group's operations, the report said.

In September, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted to establishing the Wagner Group in 2014.

The US State Department offered in July a reward of up to $10 million for information on alleged attempts by Prigozhin and the linked internet Research Agency to interfere in US elections.

In December, US Senators Roger Wicker and Ben Cardin said in a statement that they introduced a bipartisan bill to designate Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company, as a foreign terrorist organization.

US media also reported that the Biden administration was also considering the designation on its own as part of an effort to hamper Wagner Group's presence in Africa, where they conduct counterterrorism operations.

