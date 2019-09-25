US Officials Tried to Prevent Trump-Zelenskyy Talks to Stop Probe Request - Reports

Senior US officials allegedly tried to prevent President Donald Trump from contacting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an effort to prevent the US president from possibly gathering compromising intelligence on political opponent Joe Biden, media reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Senior US officials allegedly tried to prevent President Donald Trump from contacting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an effort to prevent the US president from possibly gathering compromising intelligence on political opponent Joe Biden, media reported, citing sources.

Last week, US media reported, citing a whistleblower's complaint, that during a July phone call with Zelenskyy, Trump had urged the Ukrainian leader several times to cooperate with a corruption probe into one of the his Democratic opponents in the 2020 election, Joe Biden, specifically any business dealings Biden's son had with a gas company in Ukraine.

"An awful lot of people were trying to keep a meeting from happening for the reason that it would not be focused on Ukraine-U.S. relations," an anonymous government source said, as cited by the Washington Post.

The news portal added that several US officials had recalled the tense meetings on Ukraine that were held among security advisers in the White House in the days preceding the phone call, which made some people fear that Trump would use his conversation with Zelenskyy to gain political leverage ahead of the presidential election.

According to the outlet, the White House refuted the claims that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to probe the Biden family and refused to further comment on the allegations.

On Tuesday, Trump authorized the release of the fully declassified transcript of his phone conversation with Zelenskyy.

The following day, the US House of Representatives announced its intent to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry against Trump, saying that his asking Zelenskyy to probe Biden was an a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.