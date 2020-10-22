US Officials Urging Countries to Withdraw Support for UN Nuclear Weapons Treaty - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Officials in the United States have sent a letter to countries that have ratified the United Nations' Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), urging them to withdraw their support as the agreement approaches the 50 ratifications needed for it to enter into force, the Associated Press agency, which saw a copy of the letter, reports on Thursday.

In the letter, US officials said their position was supported by Russia, China, the UK, and France, as well as NATO member states, the agency stated.

"Although we recognize your sovereign right to ratify or accede to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), we believe that you have made a strategic error and should withdraw your instrument of ratification or accession," the letter read, as quoted by the agency.

Tuvalu ratified the TPNW on October 12, becoming the 47th country to do so. The TPNW prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, use, transfer, and threat of nuclear weapons.

The treaty has been signed by 84 states as of October 20, after it was passed by the UN back in July 2017.