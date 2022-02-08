US Officials Visit Europe for Talks on Russia Sanctions - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) An interagency delegation of US officials is visiting Europe to discuss with counterparts technical coordination related to a joint sanctions package that would be implemented on Russia if they advance on Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"Today, a US delegation that included officials from Treasury and from the Department of State ...

are traveling to Europe to discuss technical coordination," Price said during a press briefing. "What our team from the State Department and from the Department of Commerce, from the Department of Treasury, are doing is meeting with their counterparts and European interlocutors to continue those technical discussion to ensure that, across the board, we're ready to go should we be in the unfortunate position of needing to mobilize this response."