UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Officials Visiting Haiti Asked To Provide More Aid To Assassination Probe - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 11:35 PM

US Officials Visiting Haiti Asked to Provide More Aid to Assassination Probe - White House

The US government has received a request for additional assistance in the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The US government has received a request for additional assistance in the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

A delegation of US intelligence and security officials traveled to Haiti on Sunday and met with acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry and with Haitian National Police representatives who are conducting the investigation into Moise's assassination.

"While they were there, they worked to get a better understanding of the request for assistance and to offer assistance to law enforcement forces, on the ground they met with both the acting prime minister and Prime Minister Designate as both of those individuals and they did receive requests, while they were there on the ground for additional assistance," Psaki said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police White House Haiti Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

53 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

12 seconds ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

14 seconds ago

Flu vaccine protects against severe effects of Cov ..

15 seconds ago

Greece orders mandatory jabs for all health care w ..

17 seconds ago

US Has Every Indication Protests in Cuba 'Spontane ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.