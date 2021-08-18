UrduPoint.com

Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

US Officials Warn It Will Be 'Challenging' to Meet Biden's August 31 Deadline - Reports

US officials say it will be "challenging" to meet Biden's deadline to completely withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31 deadline as the American troops continue arriving in the country to facilitate the evacuation effort, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing unnamed government officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US officials say it will be "challenging" to meet Biden's deadline to completely withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31 deadline as the American troops continue arriving in the country to facilitate the evacuation effort, Fox news reported on Wednesday citing unnamed government officials.

"We are still ramping up," one official said as cited by the report.

There are currently more than 4,000 US troops on the ground in Kabul with several thousand more scheduled to arrive over the next few days.

