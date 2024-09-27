Open Menu

US Officials Warn Weakening Storm Helene Still 'dangerous'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Tallahassee, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Helene weakened to a tropical storm Friday hours after it made landfall as a powerful hurricane in the US state of Florida, with officials warning the deadly storm remained "dangerous" as it surged inland, leaving flooded roads and homes in its wake.

The storm tore a destructive path through Florida into neighbouring Georgia, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, warning residents to stay sheltered "through the passage of these life-threatening conditions."

"Helene continues to produce hurricane force winds that are moving further into Georgia," the center said in a recent bulletin.

"Life-threatening storm surge, winds, and heavy rains continue."

Three people had died from conditions caused by Helene as of early Friday -- one in Florida and two in Georgia -- the states' respective governors said.

One person was killed when a sign fell on a highway in coastal Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Two people were killed in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp said, with local media reporting the man and woman were killed when their trailer was picked up by a tornado.

Images on US media showed ripped billboard signs whipping in high winds and sparks flying from power lines, as more than two million people were without power across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of "catastrophic and life-threatening flash/urban flooding, including landslides," across swathes of the region many miles inland from the coast.

The agency had warned the region could be hit extremely hard, with floods not seen in more than a century.

"This will be one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era," it said.

The warnings came even as the storm had weakened to a Category 1 on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale and then to a tropical storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, having slammed into the southeastern US coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane packing winds of 140 miles per hour.

More Stories From World