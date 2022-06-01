UrduPoint.com

US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending UN-Backed Truce - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Two senior US officials have visited Yemen and met with President Rashad Al-Alimi and other government representatives to discuss the push to extend the United Nations-backed truce in the country, the State Department said on Wednesday

"US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and Ambassador to Yemen Steve Fagin visited Aden, Yemen, today," the State Department said in a press release. "During the trip, they met with Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al-Alimi and other members of the Council, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, and Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak, and reiterated the United States' appreciation for the government of Yemen's support for an extension of the UN-negotiated truce."

The truce has allowed humanitarian relief for millions of Yemenis for two months, the release said.

Lenderking emphasized the need to immediately open the roads to the city of Taiz in order to provide residents much needed relief, the release added.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations and supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement that is also known as the Houthi movement, began in Yemen.

The conflict between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2014. The situation was aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemen's government and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

