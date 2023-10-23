US oil giant Chevron to buy rival Hess for $53 bn

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) US energy giant Chevron will buy its rival Hess for $53 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced in a joint statement on Monday.

The mega-acquisition is the latest consolidation in the US energy sector, coming less than two weeks after the announcement that ExxonMobil would acquire Texas shale producer Pioneer for about $60 billion.

Chevron's deal values Hess's equity at $53 billion, while the total enterprise value of the transaction, including debt, is $60 billion, according to the statement.

The acquisition will further diversify Chevron's interests, with Hess's assets including an offshore exploration scheme in oil-rich Guyana and a major shale project in North Dakota, along with assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of Thailand.

The deal "positions Chevron to strengthen our long-term performance and further enhance our advantaged portfolio by adding world-class assets," Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said.

Hess CEO John Hess also welcomed the deal.