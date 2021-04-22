US Oil Giant Chevron, Toyota Form Partnership to Develop Hydrogen Fueled Vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Toyota and the US oil company Chevron announced a strategic partnership to produce commercially viable quantities of hydrogen, an alternative fuel for vehicles with the potential to create a global hydrogen economy.

"Chevron and Toyota are seeking to work on three main strategic priorities: collaborating on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure; understanding current and future market demand for light-duty and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and supply opportunities for that demand; and exploring opportunities to jointly pursue research and development in hydrogen powered transportation and storage," the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Combining Toyota's decades of experience in developing hydrogen powered fuel cell electric technology with Chevron's deep resources in the energy sector has the potential to create new transportation choices for both consumers and businesses that move us toward the goal of carbon neutrality, the release said.