UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Giant Chevron, Toyota Form Partnership To Develop Hydrogen Fueled Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Oil Giant Chevron, Toyota Form Partnership to Develop Hydrogen Fueled Vehicles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Toyota and the US oil company Chevron announced a strategic partnership to produce commercially viable quantities of hydrogen, an alternative fuel for vehicles with the potential to create a global hydrogen economy.

"Chevron and Toyota are seeking to work on three main strategic priorities: collaborating on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure; understanding current and future market demand for light-duty and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and supply opportunities for that demand; and exploring opportunities to jointly pursue research and development in hydrogen powered transportation and storage," the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday.

Combining Toyota's decades of experience in developing hydrogen powered fuel cell electric technology with Chevron's deep resources in the energy sector has the potential to create new transportation choices for both consumers and businesses that move us toward the goal of carbon neutrality, the release said.

Related Topics

Technology Company Oil Vehicles Market Toyota

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

3 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

3 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

3 hours ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.