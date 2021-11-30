US oil price falls five percent on Omicron fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The US benchmark oil contract sank by more than five percent on Tuesday on renewed concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant will derail demand.

The price of West Texas Intermediate for delivery in January fell 5.1 percent to $66.38 per barrel, the lowest since August, while the Brent contract, the international benchmark, was down 3.8 percent at $70.65.