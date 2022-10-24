UrduPoint.com

US Oilfield Services Giant Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB In Push For Low Carbon Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Texas-based Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services company, announced on Monday rebranding itself as SLB in an effort to reflect its ambition for a low carbon future.

"Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) today announced its new name”SLB”underscoring the company's vision for a decarbonized energy future and affirming its transformation from the world's largest oilfield services company to a global technology company focused on driving energy innovation for a balanced planet," the company said in a press release.

Starting today, Schlumberger and almost all of its affiliated brands will become one under the new SLB brand, which represents an updated visual identity, including a new company logo, according to the release.

SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is the world's leading provider of integrated reservoir evaluation, well construction, production management and processing technologies. It operates in more than 100 countries. The company has headquarters in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague. The company's net income doubled year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2022 to $2.4 billion.

