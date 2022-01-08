US OKs $300Mln Reaper Drone Support Sale to France - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The US State Department approved the potential sale of $300 million in spare and replacement components and other support services for MQ-9 Reaper drones to France, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France of MQ-9 Follow-on Contractor Logistics Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $300 million," the agency said in a press release.

The deal will include aircraft components, simulator software, training, and technical documents, the release added.

The proposed sale will improve France's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the French Air Force.

France's MQ-9 aircraft fleet provides Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance support that directly supports U.S. and coalition operations around the world, the agency explained.