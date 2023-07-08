US OKs $605Mln Sale of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Sweden - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States approved a possible sale of 250 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment to Sweden for an estimated cost of $605 million, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Sweden of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $605 million," the agency said in a press release.

Besides the missiles, Sweden has also requested to buy up to six AMRAAM C-8 Guidance Sections, spare AIM-120 control sections and containers, AMRAAM Test Set telemetry kits, encryption devices, munitions support, spare parts, consumables, accessories, and other equipment and services, according to the release.