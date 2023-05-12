US OKs $8.5Bln Possible Sale of Chinook Helicopters, Related Equipment to Germany - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The US has approved the potential sale of 60 CH-47H Chinook helicopters and their related equipment to Germany in a $8.5 billion deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of CH-47F Chinook Helicopters, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.5 billion," the agency said in a press release.

Germany would be acquiring 60 CH-47F Block II Cargo Helicopters with customer-unique modifications, the statement said, adding that the sale would be in support of the US foreign policy and national security as it would bolster NATO's capabilities.