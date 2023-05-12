UrduPoint.com

US OKs $8.5Bln Possible Sale Of Chinook Helicopters, Related Equipment To Germany - DSCA

Published May 12, 2023

US OKs $8.5Bln Possible Sale of Chinook Helicopters, Related Equipment to Germany - DSCA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The US has approved the potential sale of 60 CH-47H Chinook helicopters and their related equipment to Germany in a $8.5 billion deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of CH-47F Chinook Helicopters, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.5 billion," the agency said in a press release.

Germany would be acquiring 60 CH-47F Block II Cargo Helicopters with customer-unique modifications, the statement said, adding that the sale would be in support of the US foreign policy and national security as it would bolster NATO's capabilities.

More Stories From World

