US OKs Certain Transactions Related to Patents, Copyrights With Sanctioned Russia Entities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States has authorized certain transactions related to patents, trademarks and copyrights with sanctioned Russian entities, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to Patents, Trademarks, and Copyrights (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, the following transactions .

.. are authorized: (1) The filing and prosecution of any application to obtain a patent, trademark, copyright, ...(2) The receipt of a patent, trademark, copyright, or other form of intellectual property protection; (3) The renewal or maintenance of a patent, trademark, copyright, (4) The filing and prosecution of any opposition or infringement proceeding," the statement said.