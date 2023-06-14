UrduPoint.com

US OKs Possible $1.8Bln Sale Of F-18 Hornet Related Services To Kuwait - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US OKs Possible $1.8Bln Sale of F-18 Hornet Related Services to Kuwait - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States has approved a possible sale of $1.8 billion worth of engineering and maintenance services to Kuwait as part of a continuation of such services with respect to the country's F-18 Hornet fleet, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait to buy continuation of contractor engineering technical services and contractor maintenance services for an estimated cost of $1.

8 billion," DSCA said in a press release.

Among others, Kuwait requested to buy F/A-18 avionics software upgrades, engine component improvements, ground support equipment, engine and aircraft spares and repair parts, Engineering Change Proposals (ECP), and maintenance and engineering support, the release said.

The sale is expected to provide follow-on sustainment support to Kuwait's F/A-18C/D/E/F aircraft, the release noted.

Kuwait currently has 27 legacy F-18 Hornets and six F-18D trainers, according to breaking Defense.

