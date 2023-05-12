UrduPoint.com

US OKs Possible $8.5Bln Sale Of Chinook Helicopters, Related Equipment To Germany - DSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The US has approved the potential sale of 60 CH-47F Chinook helicopters and their related equipment to Germany, in a $8.5 billion deal, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of CH-47F Chinook Helicopters, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.5 billion," the agency said in a press release.

Germany will be acquiring 60 CH-47F Block II Cargo Helicopters with customer-unique modifications, the release said, adding that the sale would be in support of the US foreign policy and national security as it would bolster NATO's capabilities.

The $8.5 billion sale will include 140 T-55-GA-714A engines, 72 AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems, and 284 AN/ARC-231A Communications Security radios, according to the release.

Additionally, the US will be selling an undisclosed number of radar detection sets, electronic counter-countermeasures radios, advanced flight control systems, high frequency transponders, air navigations systems, and night-vision devices among others.

An estimated 30 contractor representatives will temporally be deployed to Germany's Main Operating Bases (MOBs) to assist in aircraft maintenance for a period of three to five years, the release said.

