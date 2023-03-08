UrduPoint.com

US OK's Potential $1.381Bln Sale Of Early Warning And Control Aircraft To Japan - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US OK's Potential $1.381Bln Sale of Early Warning and Control Aircraft to Japan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States decided to approve a possible $1.381 billion sale to Japan of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.381 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement read.

Japan has requested to buy up to five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft, twelve T56-A-427A Engines, six Multifunction Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals, and five (5) APY-9 Radars, it added.

Tokyo also asked for five AN/AYK-27 Integrated Navigation Control and Display Systems, twelve LN-251 Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation Systems with Embedded Airborne Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code Receiver, and six ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures Systems, according to the statement.

"Also included are aircraft ancillary equipment; modifications; spare and repair parts; support equipment; publications and technical documentation; software; personal protective equipment; personnel training and training equipment; ferry services; U.S. Government and contractor logistics, engineering, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support," the statement said.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Japan United States Congress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

42 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

57 minutes ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

2 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

2 hours ago
 Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks ..

Yellen Says Climate Change to Be Source of Shocks to Financial System in Coming ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.