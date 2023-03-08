(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The United States decided to approve a possible $1.381 billion sale to Japan of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.381 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement read.

Japan has requested to buy up to five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft, twelve T56-A-427A Engines, six Multifunction Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals, and five (5) APY-9 Radars, it added.

Tokyo also asked for five AN/AYK-27 Integrated Navigation Control and Display Systems, twelve LN-251 Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation Systems with Embedded Airborne Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code Receiver, and six ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures Systems, according to the statement.

"Also included are aircraft ancillary equipment; modifications; spare and repair parts; support equipment; publications and technical documentation; software; personal protective equipment; personnel training and training equipment; ferry services; U.S. Government and contractor logistics, engineering, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support," the statement said.