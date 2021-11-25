UrduPoint.com

US OKs Wind Energy Project Off East Coast That Will Power 70,000 Homes - Interior Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:40 AM

US OKs Wind Energy Project Off East Coast That Will Power 70,000 Homes - Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The US Department of Interior said it approved an offshore wind energy project that will be near the states of Rhode Island and New York and capable of powering up to 70,000 homes.

"(T)he Department of the Interior today announced it has approved the construction and operations of the South Fork Wind project offshore Rhode Island," the Interior Department said in a press release on Wednesday. "This represents the Department's second approval of a commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project in the United States."

The project is expected to include up to 12 or less wind turbines, the release said.

The wind farm is expected to be operational by the end of 2023, according to US media reports.

The Biden administration is preparing to approve three lease sales in the US east and west coasts next year, and is actively exploring opportunities for potential wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine and in the Gulf of Mexico as well as offshore the states of Oregon and Hawaii.

The Biden administration's goal is to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030, the release added.

Related Topics

New York United States Mexico Media

Recent Stories

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach ..

Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

3 hours ago
 Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

5 hours ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

6 hours ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

5 hours ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.