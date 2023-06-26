The United States calls on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to work expeditiously on the doping-related case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Monday

"We urge CAS and all the parties to continue to work expeditiously," Hirshland said.

Hirshland also called on the CAS to get a resolution in the case "as soon as possible."

Hirshland noted that June 23 marked 500 days since the US team first began waiting for a decision over Valieva's doping test during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

If CAS considers the test positive, US figure skaters will become champions in the Winter Olympic games' team competition.

CAS said last week that it would hold a hearing regarding Valieva's case on September 26-29.

"We are anxiously awaiting a day to get the medal," Hirshland said.

Then 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for doping during the national competitions in December 2021 but was allowed to compete in an Olympic team event two months later. The awarding of gold medals to her team was suspended pending the doping inquiry.