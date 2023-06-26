Open Menu

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS To 'Work Expeditiously' On Russian Skater Valieva's Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 11:25 PM

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva's Case

The United States calls on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to work expeditiously on the doping-related case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The United States calls on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to work expeditiously on the doping-related case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Monday.

"We urge CAS and all the parties to continue to work expeditiously," Hirshland said.

Hirshland also called on the CAS to get a resolution in the case "as soon as possible."

Hirshland noted that June 23 marked 500 days since the US team first began waiting for a decision over Valieva's doping test during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

If CAS considers the test positive, US figure skaters will become champions in the Winter Olympic games' team competition.

CAS said last week that it would hold a hearing regarding Valieva's case on September 26-29.

"We are anxiously awaiting a day to get the medal," Hirshland said.

Then 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for doping during the national competitions in December 2021 but was allowed to compete in an Olympic team event two months later. The awarding of gold medals to her team was suspended pending the doping inquiry.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Russia Beijing United States June September December Gold Olympics Event All Court

Recent Stories

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

4 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

4 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

4 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

10 minutes ago
 Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

10 minutes ago
Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

11 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

11 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

11 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

11 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World