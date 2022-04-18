US, Oman to Allow Nonprofit Jobs for Diplomats' Spouses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Oman signed a deal on Monday that will allow the spouses of diplomats to be employed in nonprofits

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The United States and Oman signed a deal on Monday that will allow the spouses of diplomats to be employed in nonprofits.

"The agreement authorizes spouses of official employees in diplomatic missions to work in non-government institutions in the receiving country," the Omani foreign ministry said.

The agreement was concluded by Mohammed Alwahaibi, the Omani undersecretary for administrative affairs, and US Ambassador in Muscat Leslie Tsou in an effort to deepen what the Omani foreign ministry described as "distinguished relations" between the two countries.