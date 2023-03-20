US on Anniversary of Iraq Invasion Honors 4,418 American Soldiers Killed - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The United States on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq invasion is honoring almost 4,500 American soldiers, who were killed in that war, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Michael Kurilla said on Monday.

"Today, 20 years after the start of Operation Iraq Freedom, we commemorate all the service members who fought during Operation Iraq Freedom. We honor the memories and legacies of the 4,418 American troops killed in that war and uplift the Families they left behind," Kurilla said in a statement.

CENTCOM soldiers now serve in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve at the invitation of the Iraqi government, he added.

Kurilla also noted that the coalition commends its Iraqi partners as they continue to build capability and capacity in the fight against the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia).

On March 19, 2003, then President George W. Bush in a televised address from the Oval Office said the US and coalition forces were in the early stages of military operations to disarm Iraq and "free its people," marking the start of an invasion and occupation that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and combatants.