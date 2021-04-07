UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US On Brink Of Another COVID-19 Surge - Top Pandemic Expert Fauci

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

US on Brink of Another COVID-19 Surge - Top Pandemic Expert Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States is on the brink of another COVID-19 surge despite leading the world in vaccinations against the virus, top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday.

The United States was not yet experiencing a so-called fourth wave of the coronavirus, said Fauci, who is director of allergy and infectious diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and a key leader of President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team.

"But we're really on the brink of a surge," he said in an interview with the US National Press Club. "It's really a critical time right now because we could just as easily swing up into a surge."

He said new infections had fallen since a January peak but were inching up again, registering north of 30,000 cases a day.

"We're just essentially tempting another wave, if we get to 60,000 cases a day."

Fauci said it would be wrong for Americans to ease up on masking and social distancing on the assumption that the country was exceeding vaccination targets.

A record 4 million COVID-19 vaccines a day were administered to Americans last Thursday. President Joe Biden has also set a target of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccines by May, leading the global immunization drive against the virus.

Fauci, however, expressed concern that the authorities' efforts might be defeated by public complacency.

"People really have what we call COVID-19 fatigue," Fauci said, adding that the easing of safety measures could defeat efforts by the authorities to break the back of the virus. "We just don't want to have to go back to really shutting things down. That would be terrible," he added.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the COVID-19 has impacted the United States more than any other country, with nearly 31 million Americans infected by the virus and more than 550,000 of them dying from complications caused by it.

Related Topics

World United States January March May 2020 From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

56 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

56 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

56 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

56 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.