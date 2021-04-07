US on Brink of Another COVID-19 Surge - Top Pandemic Expert Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States is on the brink of another COVID-19 surge despite leading the world in vaccinations against the virus, top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci warned on Tuesday.

The United States was not yet experiencing a so-called fourth wave of the coronavirus, said Fauci, who is director of allergy and infectious diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and a key leader of President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team.

"But we're really on the brink of a surge," he said in an interview with the US National Press Club. "It's really a critical time right now because we could just as easily swing up into a surge."

He said new infections had fallen since a January peak but were inching up again, registering north of 30,000 cases a day.

"We're just essentially tempting another wave, if we get to 60,000 cases a day."

Fauci said it would be wrong for Americans to ease up on masking and social distancing on the assumption that the country was exceeding vaccination targets.

A record 4 million COVID-19 vaccines a day were administered to Americans last Thursday. President Joe Biden has also set a target of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccines by May, leading the global immunization drive against the virus.

Fauci, however, expressed concern that the authorities' efforts might be defeated by public complacency.

"People really have what we call COVID-19 fatigue," Fauci said, adding that the easing of safety measures could defeat efforts by the authorities to break the back of the virus. "We just don't want to have to go back to really shutting things down. That would be terrible," he added.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the COVID-19 has impacted the United States more than any other country, with nearly 31 million Americans infected by the virus and more than 550,000 of them dying from complications caused by it.