MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) China should consider joining the Russian-US talks on nuclear arms if it wants to be seen as a rising great power, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said Tuesday.

"It's more of an obligation of an aspiring great power. If they want to be treated as a great power, what better way to be seen as a rising great power than to join the United States and Russia in this most serious of undertaking, which is the matter of strategic nuclear arms control?" Billingslea said.