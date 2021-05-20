UrduPoint.com
US On French UNSC Draft On Gaza: We Will Not Support Steps Undermining De-Escalation

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States will not support actions that undermine the diplomatic efforts it leads to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Palestine, a spokesperson for the US mission at the United Nations told Sputnik on Wednesday when asked about the France-led draft resolution on Gaza.

On Tuesday, France, together with Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan prepared a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and humanitarian access.

"We've been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate," the spokesperson said when asked whether the United Nations will support the resolution.

If blocked, the draft resolution would become a fourth failed attempt of the UN Security Council to speak in one voice against the hostilities in the middle East.

According to diplomats at the United Nations, all previous attempts to issue a statement on the renewed conflict were also blocked by Washington.

