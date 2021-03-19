UrduPoint.com
US On Friday To Meet Goal Of Administering 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

US on Friday to Meet Goal of Administering 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots - Biden

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will on Friday meet a key goal by administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met our goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans," Biden said. "That's weeks ahead of schedule."

